LIMA — Frederick A. "Rick" Haggard, 72 of Lima, passed away October 11, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Rick was born January 26, 1948 in Lima, to Fred and Effie (Kerns) Haggard, who preceded him in death. On December 3, 1967, he married Linda (Baer) Haggard, who survives him in Lima. Rick attended Bath High School and was a proud Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He retired from Ford Motor Company after working on the assembly line and as a cleaner for 32 years. Rick worked at Joseph Lime Company for five years, following his retirement. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and he loved attending and participating in car shows. Rick was meticulous; he had the cleanest and greenest yard on the block. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles and spending time with his family. Rick was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend; his heart was full of kindness and he never met a stranger. In addition to his wife, Rick is survived by his sons, Ricky Haggard and David (Shervon) Haggard; granddaughters, Kierstin Jackson, Katlyn Haggard and Lynnae Haggard; great-grandson, Mikey Hollingsworth and his sisters-in-law, Anita Haggard and Violet Gross. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Gross and George Haggard. The family requests that only family and close friends attend the funeral and visitation and masks are required. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Pastor Jim Baker to officiate. Burial will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.