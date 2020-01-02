LIMA — Gary Lynn Krites, 66, of Lima, passed away Dec. 30, 2019, at Mercy Health — St. Rita's Medical Center.

Gary was born October 26, 1953, in Lima, to Robert and Violet (Stiles) Krites, who preceded him in death. On December 16, 1977, he married Patsy Darlene (Griffith) Krites, who preceded him in death on February 23, 2014.

Gary graduated from Allen East High School and worked as a delivery man for KOI. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Gary enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Tanya Krites of Lima and Tasha (George) Manes of Arkansas; grandchildren, Dylan (Kelsey) Sergent, Koen Krites-Priest, Nicholas Felkner, Carabella Manes, Edward Manes, Ian Johnson, Jared Johnson, Tyler Stewart and RoslinMarie Stewart; brother, Larry Krites of Wapakoneta; sisters, Darlene (Roger) Landin of Ft. Jennings and Shirley (Bob) Omlor of Lima; and his dog, Baby. Gary is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Krites.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel with the Rev. Bryan Bucher officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.