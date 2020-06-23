DELPHOS — Jack V. Franks, 66, of Delphos, passed away Sunday, June 21, at Mercy Health St. Rita's.

He was born June 10, 1954 in Lima to Jack Franks; and Beverly (Shufeldt) and Glen Amstutz who raised him. They all preceded him in death. On Sept. 22, 1990 he married Kay (Mansfield) Franks who survives in Delphos.

Jack is also survived by his daughter Kristina (Joey) Grubenhoff and a grandson, Vander Jack Grubenhoff of Elida; three sisters, Michele Morrison of Delphos, Cheri (Tim) Schlagbaum of Palm Harbor, FL, Stacy Widmer (Jeff Blackmore) of Van Wert; mother-in-law, Peg Mansfield of Delphos; in-laws, Steve (Fran) Mansfield of Lima, Craig (Peggy) Mansfield of Landeck, and Chris (Ken) Wannemacher of Ottoville; his favorite aunt, Paula (Wayne) Micha of Gomer; many nieces and nephews; and his favorite four-legged son, Bob.

He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Madge Greulich; father-in-law, William Mansfield; brother-in-law, Jim Morrison; and a sister-in-law, Marty Mansfield.

Jack retired from General Dynamics where he was a welder. He was a 1972 graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School where he excelled in football but not so much as a student. He served his country for four years in the United States Navy. Jack loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and all Delphos schools' sporting events. He was an avid outdoorsman and animal lover, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandson, Vander. Jack gave the gift of sight with a cornea donation.

A funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm. on Friday, June 26 at Weber Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, with military graveside rites by the Delphos Veterans' Council.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM till 2:00 PM on Friday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. Memorial contributions may be made to his grandson, Vander's education fund or Van Wert County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net