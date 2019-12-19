SPENCERVILLE — James E. Holtzapple, 91, of Spencerville, died at 7:14 PM Tuesday in the Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center with his family at his side.

He was born October 29, 1928 in Elida, the son of the late Ira and Velore Crisenbery Holtzapple. On June 6, 1948 he married Joan Nunn, who survives, along with two children; Diane Kay (Al) Vaden and Doug (Bobbi) Holtzapple, both of Spencerville; four grandchildren, Cara (David) Wellmeier of Zanesville, Amber Cottrill of Spencerville, Andy (Alison) Shafer of Bluffton and Ashley (Donovan) Rider of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; six great grandchildren; Noah and Ava Wellmeier, Logan, Kolleen and Kelsey Shafer and Olivia Rider; one sister, Edna Alspaugh of Lima and sister-in-law; Joyce (Ken Bryan) Sharpe of Lima, several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Echo.

Preceding him in death are his daughter; Kathy Joyce Shafer; Grandson Jason Shafer, sister Grace (Art) Miller and brothers-in-law; Harry Alspaugh and Bill Sharpe.

Jim was a 1946 graduate of Elida High School and retired from Vistron Chemical Company in Lima after 32 years service. He was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a 55 year member of the Lions Club, both of Spencerville.

The Spencerville Lions Club will conduct a memorial service at 1:45 PM at the church.

A Celebration of Life service will be 2 PM Saturday in the Trinity United Methodist Church, with Doris Proctor officiating.

The family will receive friends after 1 PM Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs or to Trinity United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]