LIMA — Jerry R. Brown, 82, of Lima, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at The Springs of Lima. He was born on May 22, 1936 in Bedford, Pennsylvania to the late Bruce H. and Zelda {Feight} Brown. On December 23, 1956 he married Carol Buterbaugh who survives in Lima.

Jerry was the CECOM Liaison Rep at Joint Systems Manufacturing Center for the US Army and retired from there after 36 years. He was hired by Z-System Manufacturing Center and then later Jacobs Corp who had defense contracts with the government working with tanks. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lima.

God makes the best people and Jerry was one of the very best. He was thoughtful in his ways, helpful in his deeds. He was understanding and loving at heart. Jerry was a self-described "jack-of-all-trades". Unlike Most, he was a master at all of them. He was always willing to pitch in and share his talents with friends and family. He could often be found on a ladder or working with wood or running new electric. He was happiest when he used his creative talents to make something from nothing.

He is survived by his wife, daughter Christina (John) Strutz, son Charles Brown, granddaughter Jamie (Fiance Michael Alexander) LaFave, great-grandchildren Tiara, Leah, McKenna, and Cameron, sisters-in-law Marilyn Brown, Donna Buterbaugh, and Delores Buterbaugh, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert H. Brown, sister Betty (Earl) Saylor, and brothers-in-law Larry Buterbaugh and Richard Buterbaugh.

His family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-8pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH.

A funeral service will begin at 11am at Trinity United Methodist Church on Monday, March 4, 2019. Rev. John Foster will officiate. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Bedford Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or the James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.