LIMA — Pastor Jerry D. VanTilburg, 58, went to be with our Lord at 6:54 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home.

Jerry was born on June, 21, 1961, in Coldwater, Ohio, to the late Paul and Lourie (Thompson) VanTilburg. On November 2, 1980, he married Anita R. (Salyers) VanTilburg, who survives in Lima.

Jerry was a devoted preacher for 42 years; the last 3 years as Minister at the Lima Garden City Christian Union Church. He enjoyed studying the Bible and also served his Lord by working at the Lima Rescue Mission. He was a graduate of Wapakoneta High School, a student in the Army ROTC program and History major at The Ohio State University.

In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by two sons: Jerry VanTilburg Jr. and Thomas (Michelle) VanTilburg, both of Lima; daughter Erin (Adam) Rigali of Lima; four grandchildren who were his pride and joy: Adam II, Lourie, Lucas and Wyatt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren; brother Paul VanTilburg Jr., and two half-brothers, Larry VanTilburg and Gary VanTilburg.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio and one hour prior to service. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at the funeral home. First Elder Wayne Waltz will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Garden City Christian Union Church.

