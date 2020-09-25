1/1
Joyce Pugh
LIMA —Joyce Ann Comer Pugh passed away at The Greens Nursing Home, in Lima after a long fight with Alzheimer's. She was 83 years old.

Joyce was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio to William and Louise (Lugar) Comer and grew up in Norwalk, Ohio. She attended Bowling Green State University where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and graduated with a bachelor's degree in speech pathology. She worked at Lima City Schools and St. Rita's hospital.

Joyce was an avid bird watcher, reader and bridge player. She was a long-time member of AAUW and was active in Trinity United Methodist Church in Lima.

Joyce is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Jack, and their daughters Amanda (Khaleel) Ishtayeh of Columbus and Abigail (Thomas) Bowman of Sidney, her sister Pam (Linda Allan) Comer of Naples, Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren Leila Ishtayeh, Lena Ishtayeh, Lara Ishtayeh-all of Columbus, Ian Bowman of Sidney and Lt. Alex Bowman of Fayetteville, NC. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bill.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at noon at Chiles - Laman Funeral Homes, Shawnee Chapel. Pastor John Foster to officiate the service.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Shawnee Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church's Hospitality Hour Fund.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
