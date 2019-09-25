BLUFFTON, Ind. — Keith W. Ellerbrock, age 81, of Bluffton, IN, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 24, 2019, at his residence.

Keith was born in Glandor, OH, on Jan. 21, 1938, to Norbert and Marie (Castle) Ellerbrock. On Nov. 12, 1960, Keith married Beverly Maitlen in Lima, OH; she survives.

In addition to his wife, Keith is survived by his son, Mark Ellerbrock of Bluffton; a grandson, Christopher Grady of Bluffton; a brother, Larry (Chris) Ellerbrock of Ottawa, OH; two sisters, Becky (Ron) Bentz of Lima, OH, and Barbara Feathers of Delphos, OH; and a sister-in-law, Elaine Ellerbrock of Garland, TX.

Aside from his parents, Keith was also preceded in death by his daughter, Julia Ellerbrock; along with three brothers, Fred, Tom, and Michael Ellerbrock.

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from noon until 6:00 PM at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be Monday, Sept. 30th, at 10:00 AM, at Hope Missionary Church, 429, E. Dustman Rd., Bluffton, IN, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Gary Aupperle will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton with military graveside rites conducted by the Bluffton American Legion Post 111 in conjunction with the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Preferred memorials in memory of Keith can be made to Forgotten Children Worldwide, Helping Hands Pregnancy Resource Center, or Gideons International.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.