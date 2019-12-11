OTTAWA — Lois Ann Doepker, 89, of Ottawa, died 3:12 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born September 25, 1930 in Ottawa to the late Richard and Edna (Gulker) Laudick. On June 18, 1960, she married Norman J. Doepker, Jr. He died March 22, 2016.

Survivors include eight children: Mary Ellen (Todd) Quatro of Monroe, MI, John (Maria) Doepker of Kettering, Beth (Barry) von der Embse of Kalida, Karen (Dave) Brucker of Springfield, Susan (Joe) Kuhlman of Ottawa, Kathy (Keith) Wischmeyer of Lake Orion, MI, Scot (Frédérique) Doepker of Washington Township, and Anne (Chris) Ryan of Gahanna; twenty-seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Richard (Jeanette) Laudick of Ottawa; five sisters-in-law, Ruth Tesmond of Chicago, Marilyn Weber of Ottawa, Molly Weisgerber of Columbus, Anita Doepker Swary of Ottawa and Joan Doepker of Ottawa; and her friend and caregiver, Lisa Wolfe of Columbus Grove.

She was also preceded in death by her in-laws: Pat and John Macke, Donald and Martha Doepker, William Doepker, Thomas Doepker, Donald Tesmond, Tom Weber, and Richard Weisgerber.

Lois was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and a 1948 graduate of Sts. Peter and Paul High School. Lois was a faithful follower of God who lived her life focused on family. She shared her joy and unmatched wit with her children and grandchildren and unconditional love for each family member. She loved her dog Mitzi Rose, Dietsch's ice cream, and was an avid card player.

A funeral mass will begin 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Sunday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, OTTAWA where a scripture service will begin at 7:50 p.m.

Memorial donations may be given to the Sts. Peter and Paul Capitol Campaign.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com