LIMA — Lorraine Marie Strong, 58, of Lima passed away 5:40 a.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born to the late Wilder and Willie Bea (Woods) Strong on April 1, 1961.

Lorraine had been employed at Fazoli's for many years. She is survived by her siblings, Vanessa Seay-Chatman, Doretha Seay-O'Brient, Lisa Strong, Patricia Strong, Jackie Thompson, Martin Seay, Larry Seay, Michael Seay, Wilder Strong, Jr and Earl Strong.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Diane Seay. She was a very special aunt to all of her nieces and nephews and always treated them as her own. Lorraine's special companion and furry friend, Coco, which she had for many years, passed away on the same day that Lorraine passed away.

Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Hanneman Family Funeral Homes SIFERD CHAPEL, 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, Ohio with Pastor James Strong officiating.

Per Lorraine's request, her body will be cremated.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to care for the Strong family. Online condolences may be left at www.hannemanfh.com