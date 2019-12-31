Lynette Rader (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynette Rader.
Service Information
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-229-2300
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem Mennonite Church
4275 West State Rd.
Elida, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Salem Mennonite Church
4275 West State Rd.
Elida, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIMA — Lynette S. Rader, 63, died at 8:53 PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her residence in Lima, Ohio.

Lynette was born on August 10, 1956, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Donald Rader and Nondys (Sherrard) Rader.

She retired from the Mental Health Program as the Administrator for the Department of Rehab & Corrections for the State of Ohio.

Her hobbies were spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel and cook as well as do puzzles. She also loved history, trivia and photography.

She is survived by her siblings, Rick (Mary) Pryer, of Bluffton, OH, Kevin (Jeanie) Rader, of Continental, OH, Kaylene (Frank) Woody, of Marshallville, OH, Kelly (John) Hershberger, of Elida, OH; nieces and nephews, Amy (Trent) Gossett, of Delphos, OH, Erin (Craig) Bauman, of Bluffton, OH, Jamie (Kyle) Gerber, of Orrville, OH, Jason (Tanya) Pryer, of Perrysburg, OH, Jeremy (Jaime Koeffel) Pryer, of Canton, Ohio, Kevin (Tricia) Rader of Vaughnsville, OH, Donald (Dezirae) Rader, of Fort Wayne, IN, Brian (Roxanne) Rader, of Lima, OH, Shawn (Tina) Hershberger of Lima, OH, Daniel (Nikkie) Woody, of Marshallville, OH and David Woody, of Doylestown, OH; many great nieces and nephews and an uncle, Marlen Sherrard, of Aiken, SC; special mention, Dianna and Ben Kalb of Cypress, TX, Carolyn and Fred Bryan of Leipsic, OH, Wilma Casto of Lima, OH and Bob Sherrard, of Ottawa, OH.

Preceded in death by parents, maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am– 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Salem Mennonite Church in Elida, Ohio. Service will begin at 11:00 am at the church officiated by Pastor Paula Snyder Belousek.

A celebration of life luncheon will follow the service at the church.

Burial of ashes at a later date in Monroe Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Services of Lima Memorial West Central Ohio or Salem Mennonite Church, 4275 West State Rd. Elida, Ohio 45807.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.