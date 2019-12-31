LIMA — Lynette S. Rader, 63, died at 8:53 PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her residence in Lima, Ohio.

Lynette was born on August 10, 1956, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Donald Rader and Nondys (Sherrard) Rader.

She retired from the Mental Health Program as the Administrator for the Department of Rehab & Corrections for the State of Ohio.

Her hobbies were spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel and cook as well as do puzzles. She also loved history, trivia and photography.

She is survived by her siblings, Rick (Mary) Pryer, of Bluffton, OH, Kevin (Jeanie) Rader, of Continental, OH, Kaylene (Frank) Woody, of Marshallville, OH, Kelly (John) Hershberger, of Elida, OH; nieces and nephews, Amy (Trent) Gossett, of Delphos, OH, Erin (Craig) Bauman, of Bluffton, OH, Jamie (Kyle) Gerber, of Orrville, OH, Jason (Tanya) Pryer, of Perrysburg, OH, Jeremy (Jaime Koeffel) Pryer, of Canton, Ohio, Kevin (Tricia) Rader of Vaughnsville, OH, Donald (Dezirae) Rader, of Fort Wayne, IN, Brian (Roxanne) Rader, of Lima, OH, Shawn (Tina) Hershberger of Lima, OH, Daniel (Nikkie) Woody, of Marshallville, OH and David Woody, of Doylestown, OH; many great nieces and nephews and an uncle, Marlen Sherrard, of Aiken, SC; special mention, Dianna and Ben Kalb of Cypress, TX, Carolyn and Fred Bryan of Leipsic, OH, Wilma Casto of Lima, OH and Bob Sherrard, of Ottawa, OH.

Preceded in death by parents, maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am– 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Salem Mennonite Church in Elida, Ohio. Service will begin at 11:00 am at the church officiated by Pastor Paula Snyder Belousek.

A celebration of life luncheon will follow the service at the church.

Burial of ashes at a later date in Monroe Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Services of Lima Memorial West Central Ohio or Salem Mennonite Church, 4275 West State Rd. Elida, Ohio 45807.

