CONTINENTAL — Margaret E. Wagner, 86 of Continental died 10:40 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at The Meadows of Kalida. She was born August 17, 1933, in Palmer Township, Putnam County to the late Ora Ray and Ella Arlene (Bird) Dunlap. On July 26, 1952, she married Edwin K. Wagner. He died April 8, 2016.

Survivors include two children: Ray E. (Ruth) Wagner of Elida and Ruth (Scott) Lane of Kalida; five grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Ray Dunlap, Glen Dunlap, Darwin Dunlap, Grace Buckmaster and Violet Wagner.

Margaret was a homemaker who enjoyed baking and gardening.

Funeral service will begin 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Continental with Pastor Charles Schmunk officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Monday as well as one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

