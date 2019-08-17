ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Marilyn (Spieles) Kugler, 83, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away July 6, 2019, with family by her side.She was born to the late Hubert and Irene Spieles, June 20, 1936, in Delphos, Ohio.

Marilyn is survived by six children and three step-children. Dave (Pat) Laudick, Gina (Glenn) Oakley, Tina (Michael) Dougherty, Daniel ( Becky) Laudick, Catherine (Wes) Cordell, Seth Kugler, Sue Kugler, Kay (BJ) Miller and Daniel Kugler. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband, John Kugler, in 2015, her son Richard Laudick in 2011 and her son Robert Laudick in 2012.

She was artistically talented and enjoyed several hobbies. All of which included flower and rock gardening, quilting, interior decorating, stamping, and playing card games and dominoes. She loved making her own gorgeous pieces of art to hang on the walls in her home. But most of all, Marilyn was beautiful inside and out. She touched many lives with her kind, energetic, and vibrant soul. To know her was to love her. She will remain forever in our hearts.

A celebration of her life will follow at a later date. Donations may be made to: The www.kidney.org