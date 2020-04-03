LEIPSIC — Marvin J. Niese, 80 of Leipsic died 3:10 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born March 27, 1940 in New Bavaria to the late Wilbert and Ardella (Warniment) Niese. On October 10, 1964 he married Doris Dulle, she survives in Leipsic.

Marvin is survived by his daughter: Annette (Paul) Siefker of Leipsic; his grandchildren: Ashley Siefker, Anthony (Brianna) Siefker, and Victoria Siefker; two sisters: Carolyn (Larry) Korte of Glandorf, and Linda (Jim) Maas of Leipsic; and a brother: Eugene (Pat) Niese of Leipsic; sisters-in-law: Jeannie Niese and Marlene Niese; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by four brothers: Donald, Melvin, Joseph and Gail Niese; and three sisters: Martha (Paul) Bellman, Kathleen (Don) Sager, and Betty Lou Niese; and a sister-in-law: Patricia Niese.

Marvin retired after 32 1/2 years as the Putnam County Dog Warden. He had previously worked at WT Kuhlman Construction, Campbell Soup Company and the Leipsic Police Department. He was a member of Leipsic Eagles and Ottawa Eagles. Marvin was the Putnam County Officer of the Year in 1979. Marvin was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa.

A private funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with services by the Putnam County Honor Guard. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa, keeping in mind the social distancing guidelines.

Memorial donations may be made to a .

