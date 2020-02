LEIPSIC – Mary Frances Wagner, 78, Leipsic died February 20, 2020 at her residence.

A Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. February 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until mass time at the church. There will be a scripture service at 8:45 a.m. at the church.