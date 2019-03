CELINA — Maxine Mae Green, 95, died March 10, 2019, at Van Crest of Delphos.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Celina. Burial will follow at Green Mound Cemetery, Fort Recovery.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cisco Funeral Home, Celina.