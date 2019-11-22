HARROD — Melvin J. Hanes, age 73 from Harrod, passed at 11:03 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born April 13, 1946 in Lima, Ohio to the late Harold and Ester Mallow Hanes. On September 13, 1970 he married Petrina Duer who passed on October 17, 2016.

Mr. Hanes was a lifelong heavy farm machinery mechanic. He enjoyed showing his grandchildren how to work on mowers and golfing with his family. He was a big sports enthusiast

always rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving is a daughter - Teresa D. (Jeff) Clawson of Harrod; a son - James M. Hanes of Harrod; 5 grandchildren - Cody Hanes, Briana (Derek) Friesner, Anthony (Casi) Clawson, Joe (Jessica) Morrison, and Sam (Storm) Morrison.

He was preceded in death by a brother - Kenneth Hanes and a sister - Karen Neal.

Funeral services will begin 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Byaliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Auglaize Township.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals.

