Meredith Ricks

LIMA — Mrs. Meredith Rose Ricks, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at approximately 3:40 p.m. at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Lima, Ohio on April 27, 1950 to the union of Clyde H. and Eileen (Cannon) Jennings; both parents preceded her in death.

On May 13, 1978 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Luther Ricks who preceded her in death on October 20, 2011.

Mrs. Ricks retired from Continental Plastics. She was a faithful member of Greater Christ Temple where she served on the Christian Women's Ministry and the Kitchen Committee.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; James C. Ricks and Luther C. Ricks both of Lima. 2 daughters; Regina J. Keith and Crystal D. Pitts-Ricks both of Lima. 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. 3 sisters; Opal Harmon (Joe), Ruby White (Paul) and Roberta McDonald (Michael) all of Lima, OH. 2 brothers-in-law; Ben Johnson and Abraham Kenner. A special aunt; Lorene Tyson of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Janice Kenner and Bertha Johnson.

Services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Bishop Michael Cooper, Sr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of the services at 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

