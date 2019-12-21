LIMA — Pat D. Moening, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence at 9:34 a.m., Thursday, December 20, 2019.Pat was born February 3, 1928 to the late Richard and Esther (Stoll) Tomlinson. On April 17, 1948 she married Charles B. Moening who preceded her in death on September 19, 2017.Pat was a homemaker. She was a member of the Shawnee United Methodist Church, Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and the Eagles Auxiliary. She was a huge New York Yankee and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Pat always said the best job in the world for her was raising her children.She is survived by two sons, Steven (Diane) Moening of Elida, Scott (Lisa) Moening of Cuyahoga Falls; two daughters, Christine Kae (Bob) Colbert of Greensburg, PA, Kimberly Jo (Bob) Carr-Hilborn of Pickerington; fourteen grandchildren, Cara Hopson, Bret (Allison) Colbert, Pamela (Alan Morton) Vierheller, Steven Moening, Angela Moening, Evan Carr, Tara (Brett) Hayes, Blaine Carr, Staci (Santel) Grant, Mandi (Ryan) Hartman, Jessi Hilborn, Kyle Hilborn, Joseph Moening, Samuel Moening; eleven great-grandchildren, Tyler Hopson, Charlie Colbert, Lucy Colbert, James Colbert, Greta Diane Morton, Marley Jo Hayes, Gunnar Grant, Scarlet Grant, Elliot Hartman, Harper Hartman, Quinn Hartman; two sisters-in-law, Joan Wheeler and Betty Moening; a special niece, Jan (Kenny) Stevens.She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Tomlinson, Dale Camper and one sister, Jackie Cartwright. Services celebrating Pat's life will begin 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Rev Megan Croy will officiate the service.The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 22, 2019 and one hour prior to the service on Monday.Memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's Food Pantry or a .Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.