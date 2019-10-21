COLUMBUS GROVE — Patricia L. Verhoff, 71, of Columbus Grove, died 6:50 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Springview Manor in Lima. She was born August 11, 1948 in Continental to the late Richard and Alice (Voltz) Etter. She married Robert Verhoff, he survives in Columbus Grove.

Patricia is survived by two children: Jason (Sherry) Verhoff of Lima, and Randy Verhoff of Las Vegas, NV; three grandchildren: Michael Austin Verhoff, Ethan James Verhoff, and Makaila Verhoff.

She is preceded in death by a son: Brad Verhoff; and a sister: Peggy Barton.

Patricia was a homemaker and a day care provider. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Columbus Grove.

Funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Father Dave Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery, Columbus Grove. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

The family would like to sincerely thank Putnam County Home Care and Hospice along with Springview Manor for their love and care of Patricia.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com