KENTON — Quentin Allen Royce Ellcessor, 4, of Kenton, died unexpectedly on October 22, 2020, in Kenton. He was born on November 4, 2015 in Lima to Daniel and Cassandra (Click) Ellcessor of Kenton.

Surviving are his parents, maternal grandparents; Starlene (Wade) Furr of Kenton, Tracy (Karen) Click of Ada, Paternal great-grandmother; Jane Ellcessor of Jenera, maternal great-grandmother; Mabel Wright of Ada.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother; Vicki Ramirez, paternal great grandfather; Larry Ellcessor, and maternal great-grandparents; Carolyn and Ernie Click and Gary Wright.

Quentin was all boy. Full of energy and always ready to play. He loved to run, swing and go down any slide he could find. Quentin loved watching Puppy Dog Pals and PJ Mask. HIs favorite foods were mac and cheese and chicken nuggets He will be extremely missed by his puppy brother Blaze, who was his best friend, tug of war partner and constant companion. Quentin's loveable nature and sweet giggles will be greatly missed.

Services for Quentin Ellcessor will be private. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Quentin's parents and family would like to thank the whole Kenton Community from the bottom of their hearts. The outpouring of love and support over the last few days has helped carry them during the hardest times in their lives. It is all greatly appreciated.