ADA — Funeral Services for Rick Morrison will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

He died at his residence on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born on September 26, 1957 in Lima, Oh to the late Joe Morrison and the late Barbara (McDorman) Wedertz. he married Tracy Smith on August 31, 1985 and they later divorced.

Surviving are a step father; Gene Wedertz of Kenton, 2 daughters; Kaylee (Ryan) Moore of Lakeview, Jenna Morrison of Lima, a son; Max Morrison of Lima, 2 sisters; Shelly Miller of Kenton, Denese (Scott) McClure of Kenton, 3 brother; Jeff (Becky) Morrison of Bellefontaine, Chris (Heather) Wedertz of Kenton, Dave Wedertz of Kenton, 5 grandchildren; Jaxon Ferrell, Maddox Hommel, Rowyn Moore, Javion Smith, Jett Morrison and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rick was an exceptional 3 star athlete at Lima Bath High School where he was first team All-Ohio in football. He received a scholarship to continue his athletic career at Ball State. While at Ball State University Rick earned three letters in football and four in baseball and was the schools Co-MVP in football in 1977 and the baseball MVP in 1978. He was a member of Ball State's first two Mid-American Conference Championship football teams in 1976 and 1978. Rick earned honorable mention on the 1977 Associated Press All-America Football Team plus numerous All-MAC First-Team honors in football and baseball. Rick was inducted into Ball State Hall of Fame in 1995 and again in 2018. After college, Rick signed a free agent contract with the Chicago Bears.

After the NFL, Rick worked for over 30 years at ONUH and retired as the Vice President of admissions. In his free time Rick enjoyed playing golf and hanging out with his family and dog, Gerdy.

