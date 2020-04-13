LIMA — Shelley D. Downton, 50, died at 7:35 AM on Monday, April 6, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio.

Shelley was born on August 15, 1969, in Lima, Ohio, to the late James D. Downton and Yvonne [Stubblefield] Downton. On August 15, 1992, she married Earl Strong, he survives in Lima.

She was a member of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church, and the American Legion Post #96. She enjoyed being around her family and her granddaughter.

She is also survived by her two daughters, Brandi Strong, and Alexis Strong, both of Lima, OH; granddaughter, Alyria Scott; three brothers, Julius Kirkman Sr., Dwayne Kirkman, and Roland Keys, all of Lima, OH; three sisters, Stephanie Downton Gerton (Robert), of Syracuse, NY, Marcella (Lindsey) Liles, of Lima, OH, and Renee Kirkman Bagley, of Lima, OH; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lisa Strong, Junior Strong, Patricia Strong, Jackie Strong, all of Lima and several in Toledo.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, William B. Downton, Mark Downton, and sisters, Diane Strong, and Loraine Strong.

A Celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.