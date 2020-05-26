ALGER — Shirley L. Wilcox, age 83, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 7:44 PM at Lima Memorial Health System. She was born on January 25, 1937 in McGuffey to the late Charles and Margaret (Dysert) Carmean. On April 13, 1957 Shirley married Vernon Wilcox and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2002. Shirley was employed by the Ohio-Kentucky Manufacturing Company, now Wilson Sporting Goods in Ada. She was also a homemaker. Shirley was an avid reader and enjoyed playing board and card games with her grandchildren, especially UNO where she was ruthless. She is survived by three children: Jack (Jane) Wilcox, Connie Kindle, and Doug (Marcia) Wilcox; seven grandchildren: Robert (Kim) Mika, Jennifer (Tony) Dickman, Douglas Wilcox, Jason Wilcox, Bill (Ashley) Kindle, Adam Kindle, and Christopher Kindle; seven great grandchildren: Stevie Mika, Robert Mika, Henry Dickman, Michael Dickman, Theodore Dickman, Liam Kindle, and Charlotte Kindle; and a sister: Twyla Bailey. She was preceded in death by a grandson: Joseph Wilcox; six brothers: Harold, Floyd, Gary, Robert, David and James Carmean; and a sister: Irene Donnal. Due to the current health restrictions, private family graveside services are being held at Preston Cemetery, Alger. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alger Public Library, Summer Reading Programs, P.O. Box 18, Alger, OH 45812. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.
Published in The Lima News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.