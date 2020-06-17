Stephen Raitch
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FINDLAY — Stephen Keese Raitch, 80 of Findlay Ohio died of Natural causes on June 12, 2020 by his family in his home in Dunedin Florida. He was born November 17, 1939 in Mansfield, Ohio. The son of Alexander John and Anna L. (Williams) Raitch.

On December 31, 2000 he married Susan Woolum Raitch, who survives in Findlay, Ohio.

Stephen graduated from Grandview High School and The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree.

Stephen was in partnership with Soulen Associates in Mansfield, OH, he was a Corporate Architect with Marathon Oil in Findlay, OH, he was owner principal of SKR Associates in Findlay, OH, and he was a licensed architect in 10 states.

He was active in community theater production and opera. He enjoyed model railroading, ships, buildings, boating, singing, and wintering in Dunedin, FL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Eugene and Frederick Raitch, and a step grandson Laken M. Woolum.

Survived by his wife Susan Woolum Raitch of Findlay, Oh; his children Katrina (John) Blair of New York City, NY. Drew Raitch of Mesa, AZ. Four step children, Todd (Dena) Woolum of Delaware, OH; Amy (Roy) Brock of Bluffton, OH; Holly (James) McDougle of Rawson, OH; and Luke Woolum of St. Clair Shores, MI. 12 step grand children and many nieces and nephews.

He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandparent. The stories he told of his life experiences has left a legacy with multiple generations of his family.

A celebration of remembrance will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima OH at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to any charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved