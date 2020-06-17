FINDLAY — Stephen Keese Raitch, 80 of Findlay Ohio died of Natural causes on June 12, 2020 by his family in his home in Dunedin Florida. He was born November 17, 1939 in Mansfield, Ohio. The son of Alexander John and Anna L. (Williams) Raitch.

On December 31, 2000 he married Susan Woolum Raitch, who survives in Findlay, Ohio.

Stephen graduated from Grandview High School and The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree.

Stephen was in partnership with Soulen Associates in Mansfield, OH, he was a Corporate Architect with Marathon Oil in Findlay, OH, he was owner principal of SKR Associates in Findlay, OH, and he was a licensed architect in 10 states.

He was active in community theater production and opera. He enjoyed model railroading, ships, buildings, boating, singing, and wintering in Dunedin, FL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Eugene and Frederick Raitch, and a step grandson Laken M. Woolum.

Survived by his wife Susan Woolum Raitch of Findlay, Oh; his children Katrina (John) Blair of New York City, NY. Drew Raitch of Mesa, AZ. Four step children, Todd (Dena) Woolum of Delaware, OH; Amy (Roy) Brock of Bluffton, OH; Holly (James) McDougle of Rawson, OH; and Luke Woolum of St. Clair Shores, MI. 12 step grand children and many nieces and nephews.

He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandparent. The stories he told of his life experiences has left a legacy with multiple generations of his family.

A celebration of remembrance will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima OH at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to any charity of your choice.