LIMA — Susan "Sue" J. Shepherd, age 72, passed away September 12, 2019, at 8:37 am, at the Lima Memorial Health System. Sue was born June 8, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA, to Charles R. and Florence (Prichard) Hofius who preceded her in death. On June 12, 1966 she married Donnie L. Shepherd who survives in Lima, OH.

Sue was a 1965 graduate of Elida High School. Sue had worked as a school bus driver with Perry Local Schools from which she retired in 2007. Sue was a member of the Forest Park United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, lunch with her lady friends and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Sue is survived by her 3 daughters: Kimberly Sue (Steve) Ford of Mooresville, NC, Kendra Shepherd Welter of Memphis, TN and Kari Lynn Shepherd of Lima, OH, 2 grandchildren: Trey Ford and Riley Ford, a sister in-law, Jane Hofius of Sarasota, FL. She was preceded in death by her son in-law, Jonathan Welter and a brother, Chuck Hofius.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 5:00pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Chuck Davis. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date.

Friends may call on Saturday from 3-5 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to The Isiah 's Hope Project @ 172 S. Walnut St., Harrod, OH 45850 or at paypal.me/isiahshope. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.