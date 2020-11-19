DELPHOS – William H. 'Bill' Swick, 91, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, November 18, at Mercy Health St. Rita's in Lima. He was born on November 21, 1928 to Clarence and Leona (Molter) Swick. On September 10, 1955 he married Marie (Gerdeman) who preceded him in death on October 17, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Leona (Molter) Swick.

Bill is survived by two sons, David V. Swick of Delphos, and Dennis (Cathy) Swick of Findlay; a daughter, Jill (Chris) Utrup of Delphos; six grandchildren, Casey (Joshua) Bevilockway, Kelli (Jason) Hahn, Craig Swick, Todd (Roxanne) Utrup, Stephanie (Ryan) Schmit, and Stacey (Michael) Benton; twelve great-grandchildren, Whitney, Dalton, Hailey, Tyson, Blake, Aubrey, Jaxson, Logan, Samantha, Robert, Allison and Lillian; one brother, James (Barbara) Swick of Lima, one brother-in-law Bernard (Marie) Gerdeman of Ottovlle; five sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Elton) Lamy of Cincinnati, Jane Fairfax of Dayton, Mary Ellen Gerdeman and Joan (Robert ) Ricker of Delphos and Marty Gerdeman of Ottoville. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas (Agnes) Swick and Robert (Rosie) Swick; two sisters Helen (Edward) Clark and Margaret (Donald) Geise; two brothers-in-law, Eugene Gerdeman and William Fairfax; three sisters-in-law, Roseann (Harold) Friedrich, Lenore Gerdeman, and Alice (Louis) Quinter.

Bill was a 1946 graduate of St. John High School. Bill was a member of the US Navy where he served in the Korean War on the battleship USS General Butler. He was co-owner of Swick & Sons Construction which he owned with his three brothers for several years. He was also employed by Wolf Industries and became construction superintendent of Arbor Health Care nursing facilities. He retired from Arbor Health Care in 1994. Bill was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and St. John cemetery board. He was a member of the K of C #1362 for 70 years, a member of the American Legion #268 for 50 years, a lifetime member of VFW Post #3035, and the Lima Elks #354.

A Public Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Rev. Walsh, officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery with graveside military honors conducted by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Private visitation will be held at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Cemetery or donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, in keeping with the state order, masks are mandatory at the funeral home and church.