Rosetta Ann Dahman
Rosetta Ann Dahman 1940 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Rosetta Ann Dahman, 80, of Lincoln passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Clara's Rehab and Senior Center in Lincoln.
Services will be held at a later date.
Rosetta Ann Harrold was born on October 30, 1940, in Clinton, the daughter of Ephraim Borders Harrold and Thelma Alice Peel Harrold. She was first united in marriage with Larry Anderson, he preceded her in death and had three daughters that survive her: Rebecca (Paul) Foster, and grandchildren: Ryan Foster and Julia Foster, and Julia's daughter DeLillah; Diana (Bruce) Gahr; and Marsha (Jeff) March and granddaughter Britany March, and step-grandsons: Dalton March and Beau (Rebecca) March. She later married Robert Dahman, who preceded her in death.
She is also survived by three sisters: Nettie (Randy) Hall, Dene Grey, and Rene (Larry) Humphrey.
Rosetta was preceded in death by two brothers: Rev. Jimmy (Shirley) Harrold, and Fred (Yvetta) Harrold.
Rosetta graduated from Capital Area School of Nursing as a Licensed Practical Nurse and retired from the Family Medical Center in Lincoln. She was a founding member of Jefferson Street Christian Church. Her hobbies included reading historical novels and genealogy.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
