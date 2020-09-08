Lorna Davolt, age 97 of Israel, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her home. Lorna was born on May 28, 1923 in New York. She moved to Israel after her husband died. She was preceded in death by her husband Herald Davolt and daughter Yvette Gulley. She is survived by her sons, David Davolt and Walter Davolt, grandchildren, (David's) Zohar, Taliet, Naama, Yifat, Shariet and Ohad, (Walter's) Eric and Tania, and (Yvette's)Marty, Michael, and Rebecca Gulley.



Lorna will be buried in Israel; no local services are planned.



