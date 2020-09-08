1/
Lorna Davolt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorna Davolt, age 97 of Israel, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her home. Lorna was born on May 28, 1923 in New York. She moved to Israel after her husband died. She was preceded in death by her husband Herald Davolt and daughter Yvette Gulley. She is survived by her sons, David Davolt and Walter Davolt, grandchildren, (David's) Zohar, Taliet, Naama, Yifat, Shariet and Ohad, (Walter's) Eric and Tania, and (Yvette's)Marty, Michael, and Rebecca Gulley.

Lorna will be buried in Israel; no local services are planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Linn County Leader on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved