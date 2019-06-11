Alfred Taro Ishida, 88, passed away peacefully with his family on June 5, 2019 at Vienna Nursing Center in Lodi. He was born in San Francisco to Shiro and Miyo Ishida on May 12, 1931.

After his father passed away when he was 4, he moved with his mother to Stockton, CA to live with his grandparents, uncles and aunts. He attended Jackson Elementary and excelled in baseball and basketball.

In 1942, he was interned with his family in Rohwer, Arkansas for the remainder of World War II. After the war he moved to Chicago, Illinois attending Harrison Tech H.S. for one year before returning to Stockton.

Upon his return he attended Edison H.S., Stockton H.S. and Stockton College where he earned his H.S. diploma. He later earned his A.A. at Stockton College and his B.A. at the University of the Pacific (COP) where he became a lifelong UOP basketball fan.

In 1953 he began working for his uncles at Pyramid Market and then the family owned Save-Mart supermarkets of Stockton. He continued working as the controller for the markets until 2004.

He was drafted later in 1953 and served as an Army M.P. at Fort Ord, Ca; Camp Jordan, Ga; Camp Rucker, Al; Fort Benning, Ga; Fort Benjamin, In; Fort Baker, Ca; Fort Presidio, Ca.

Alfred's interests and hobbies included: playing golf; watching all sports, professional and college; stamp and coin collecting; rooting for Tiger Woods!

He married Yasuko Murano in 1957 and remained married until her passing in 1981. They had one son.

He married Irene Y Payne in 1988 and was happily married until his passing on June 5, 2019

Alfred is survived by his wife Irene, son Ken (Carmen), step daughter Claudine (Tony) and three grandchildren (David, Danny, Theo)

The service will be private at Alfred's request.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Community Hospice, the or . Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 11 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary