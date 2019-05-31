Resources More Obituaries for Ella Gundy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ella Hefley Van Gundy

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ella Mae Hefley was born November 11, 1933 in Mt. Judea, Arkansas to Clara and Loma Hefley. The Hefley family moved to California in 1944 and settled in Arvin near her maternal grandparents. When she was 16, her cousin Louise Sexton moved from Oakland to live with Ella and her parents. They became as close as sisters. After returning home from a visit to her mother's house in Oakland, Lou told Ella that she had met a guy that she thought would be perfect for her. It was her brother Chaz's best friend Ron Van Gundy. Soon they met and began a long-distance romance. Ron would ride the train from Oakland to Bakersfield every two weeks to visit and finally, on August 10, 1958 they were married. Ella had begun working for Bank of America when she was 18. Ron also joined the bank and they both worked in Bakersfield and then transferred to the San Jose area. In 1961, Ella became one of the first female Operations Officers to work for Bank of America shortly after the birth of her daughter Marianne. She continued with the bank until the birth of her second child, Michael in 1967. In 1970, the Van Gundy family relocated to the Lockeford area where they co-founded Central Valley Hydroculture, a hydroponic farm where they grew tomatoes and cucumbers. The company also built hydroponic greenhouses for other area growers. In 1978, they sold their company and opened Greenhouse Nurseries in Modesto. Loving the Lodi area, they commuted to Modesto until selling the nursery in 1992 which was the same year their first grandchild was born.

Ella was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She was known for her love of her church and her family, both of which she cherished. She was a loving wife and mother and filled her time being the best wife, mother and grandmother she could be. The final years of her life were marred with chronic, and progressive health issues and in March, 2017 she moved to Creekside Care Center in Stockton.

Ella is survived by her husband Ronald Van Gundy, daughter Marianne Ono (Ralph), and son Michael Van Gundy (Gina), grandchildren Ryan Ono, Michelle Ono, and Austin Van Gundy as well as her cousin/sister Louise Sexton Smith (John).

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1 at Cherokee Memorial Park with a reception immediately following. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 31 to June 7, 2019