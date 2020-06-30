Bob was born in Fresno, CA to Lyle and Lucile Weidner. He went to school in Salinas where he met his wife, Vicky, of 55 years. Early in their marriage Bob lost his eyesight in an accident, but it did not hold him back from living life. They had two sons, Doug and David, and moved to Davis in 1972 where they entered the mobile home park business. In 1981 they moved to Lodi. Bob and Vicky were active in the Coast Guard Auxillary and the Mokelumne Yacht Club and when their crew left home they went into RVing and traveled the US twice and were in each state, Canada and Mexico. Bob enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling and meeting people.

Bob was preceeded in death by his parents, Lyle and Lucile; and his brother, Ernie. He is survived by his wife, Vicky; sons, Doug (Kris) and David (Aimee); granddaughters, Natalie and Sarah; and grandson, Luke There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, July 3rd at the Moose Lodge, 3824 E. Woodbridge Rd at 12:00 noon.

