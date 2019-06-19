Chad Robert Hemsworth, age 47, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.

Born Dec. 20, 1971 in Logan, he was the son of Marcia Fawn (Jim) Fetherolf and Glenn Robert "Rob" (Beverly) Hemsworth of Logan.

Chad worked for HAVAR Incorporated in Athens, Ohio for 13 years, assisting those with disabilities in their daily living. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and WWE Wrestling and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Besides his parents, Chad is survived by two sisters, Amy Ann Hemsworth and Traci Michelle (Lance Campbell) Church; grandmother, Lois Harriet "Patty" Hemsworth; and three nieces, Alexis Fawn Hemsworth, Laquisha Jaylyn Cassells, and Kiara Raigan Church, all of Logan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, C.C. and Monabelle Chute and Glenn R. Hemsworth.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Charles E. Fidler officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan.

Friends may call Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com Published in Logan Daily News on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary