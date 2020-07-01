Jeffrey L. Kinnison, age 70, of Murray City, Ohio, passed away June 29, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Jeffrey was born May 1, 1950 in Nelsonville, Ohio, to George and Melrose Kinnison.
He was a 1968 graduate of Nelsonville-York High School and obtained an Associates Degree from Hocking College. Jeffrey was formerly a coal miner at Southern Ohio Coal Company and then worked at Fairfield Medical Center. He was a member of the Walnut St. Church of Christ in Shawnee.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Cheryl Kinnison of Murray City; children, James Whitmore of Nelsonville, and Crissy Steenrod of Murray City; grandchildren, Tyler, Gage, Sarah, Jake, and Emma; brother, Jerry Kinnison of Nelsonville; sisters, Linda (Ed) Blankenburg of Cummings, Georgia, and Sherry (Jim) Marshalll of The Plains; several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Charlie (Jill) Lanning of Newark.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joey Whitmore; brother, Gene Kinnison; and sister, Tonia Lonberger.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio, with Matt Thomas officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Murray City, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would greatly appreciate everyone wearing a mask to calling hours and the funeral.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation be made to the Walnut St. Church of Christ, PO Box 1, Shawnee, Ohio 43782.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net