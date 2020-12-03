Robert B. Springer, age 85, of Rockbridge, Ohio passed away at Lanfair Center on Nov. 30, 2020.
Robert was born to the late Ivar and Ann (Bell) Springer on Sept. 29, 1935. Robert was a devout member of the Pilgrim Holiness Church and Union Church. Robert was always a productive man; he worked many years as a factory worker before retirement. Robert was also productive at home, where he would use his love of woodworking to his best ability.
Above all else, Robert loved his family. Whether it be simply spending time with them, or having fun with his wife, Robert always looked forward to time with family. Robert will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Robert is survived by his wife, Bonnie Springer; children, Becky (Jerry) Clark, Debbie (Ted) Waller, Mike (Denise) Springer, Mark Springer, Talaine (Kevin) Stump; family friend, Joyce Patton; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Ann Springer; parent in-laws, Hobart (Becky) Stiverson; brother in-laws Jerry Stiverson and Buddy Stiverson.
Arrangements have been made with Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, Dec. 3 at Union Church Cemetery in Rockbridge at 1 p.m. with Pastor Diora Edgell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Lancaster Veteran Burial Detail at 40 Ned Young 537 E. 6th Ave., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
