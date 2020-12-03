1/
Robert B. Springer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert B. Springer, age 85, of Rockbridge, Ohio passed away at Lanfair Center on Nov. 30, 2020.
Robert was born to the late Ivar and Ann (Bell) Springer on Sept. 29, 1935. Robert was a devout member of the Pilgrim Holiness Church and Union Church. Robert was always a productive man; he worked many years as a factory worker before retirement. Robert was also productive at home, where he would use his love of woodworking to his best ability.
Above all else, Robert loved his family. Whether it be simply spending time with them, or having fun with his wife, Robert always looked forward to time with family. Robert will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Robert is survived by his wife, Bonnie Springer; children, Becky (Jerry) Clark, Debbie (Ted) Waller, Mike (Denise) Springer, Mark Springer, Talaine (Kevin) Stump; family friend, Joyce Patton; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Ann Springer; parent in-laws, Hobart (Becky) Stiverson; brother in-laws Jerry Stiverson and Buddy Stiverson.
Arrangements have been made with Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, Dec. 3 at Union Church Cemetery in Rockbridge at 1 p.m. with Pastor Diora Edgell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Lancaster Veteran Burial Detail at 40 Ned Young 537 E. 6th Ave., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved