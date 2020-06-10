William A. Hoag, age 71, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 9, 2020 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Bill was born Oct. 11, 1948 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Clifford Willard Hoag and Nellie Jane Daniels-Pichler-Hoag. He owned and operated Longstreth Electric.
Surviving are wife, Deborah Smith-Hoag; children, Douglas Conrad, William A. (Jessica) Hoag, Eric (Becky Rardain) Hoag, and Julie (John) Hoag-Hesser; 15 grandchildren; half-brother, Daniel Pichler; and brother, Carl (Gayle) Hoag. He was loved by all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife, Barbara Ellen Wolfe-Hoag; children, Janie Conrad, Regina Eismon, and Jackie Conrad; and half-brothers, Frank and Jack Pichler.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Gore Cemetery, Gore, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.