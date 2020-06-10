William A. Hoag
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Hoag, age 71, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 9, 2020 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Bill was born Oct. 11, 1948 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Clifford Willard Hoag and Nellie Jane Daniels-Pichler-Hoag. He owned and operated Longstreth Electric.
Surviving are wife, Deborah Smith-Hoag; children, Douglas Conrad, William A. (Jessica) Hoag, Eric (Becky Rardain) Hoag, and Julie (John) Hoag-Hesser; 15 grandchildren; half-brother, Daniel Pichler; and brother, Carl (Gayle) Hoag. He was loved by all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife, Barbara Ellen Wolfe-Hoag; children, Janie Conrad, Regina Eismon, and Jackie Conrad; and half-brothers, Frank and Jack Pichler.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Gore Cemetery, Gore, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved