Dolores Y. HobackLouisville - Dolores Y. Hoback 90, passed away on June 10, 2020. Dolores was a devout Catholic and deeply dedicated to her family and community. She truly had a servant's heart while caring for her children and volunteering with church functions. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Frank J. Hoback.Dolores leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Lisa Hoback, Frank Hoback (Yoko), Christopher Hoback, Amy Hoback Self, Carrie Hoback King, Paul Hoback (Amanda) and Jeffrey Hoback (Parichat) and grandchildren Lindsey King and Morgan King.A service to honor the life of Dolores will be held Tuesday, June 16th at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.