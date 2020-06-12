Dolores Y. Hoback
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Y. Hoback

Louisville - Dolores Y. Hoback 90, passed away on June 10, 2020. Dolores was a devout Catholic and deeply dedicated to her family and community. She truly had a servant's heart while caring for her children and volunteering with church functions. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Frank J. Hoback.

Dolores leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Lisa Hoback, Frank Hoback (Yoko), Christopher Hoback, Amy Hoback Self, Carrie Hoback King, Paul Hoback (Amanda) and Jeffrey Hoback (Parichat) and grandchildren Lindsey King and Morgan King.

A service to honor the life of Dolores will be held Tuesday, June 16th at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Service
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Entombment
Resthaven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved