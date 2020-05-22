Gordon Dewayne Lung Sr.
Louisville - Gordan Dewayne Lung sr., 77 of Louisville, passed away at his home on Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020.
He was an electrician for most of his life working for L&N and CSX railroad and had is own business, OK Electric Co. He enjoyed using his electrical skills, traveling and NASCAR.
He is survived in death by his Children Kimberly Hays (Richard) and Gordon Lung jr. Grand children, Chris Hays (Laura), Richard Hays III, Morgan Hays, Autumn Lung and Caroline Hays. 1 Great Grand daughter Leona Hays.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, June, 6 2020 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 11-1:30pm. Saturday.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 22 to Jun. 3, 2020.