1/
Kenneth R. Roush
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth R. Roush

Louisville - Kenneth Ray Roush , 80, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Monday, Sept 14, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1939 in Mason, West Virginia, to Kenneth and Bernice Roush. He is preceded in death by his Parents, and Son, David Ray Roush. Survived by his loving Wife of 59 years, Martha Roush, Sons, Adam (Lisa) and Jon, Grandchildren, Austin, Jessica, Eric, and Jason. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel with burial and Military Honors to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central) in Radcliff, Kentucky. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved