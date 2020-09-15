Kenneth R. Roush
Louisville - Kenneth Ray Roush , 80, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Monday, Sept 14, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1939 in Mason, West Virginia, to Kenneth and Bernice Roush. He is preceded in death by his Parents, and Son, David Ray Roush. Survived by his loving Wife of 59 years, Martha Roush, Sons, Adam (Lisa) and Jon, Grandchildren, Austin, Jessica, Eric, and Jason. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel with burial and Military Honors to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central) in Radcliff, Kentucky. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com