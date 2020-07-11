Margaret Johnston Codey
Louisville - Margaret Johnston Codey, 82, entered Eternal Life Friday, July 10, 2020.
Margaret was a native of Louisville and 1956 graduate of Presentation Academy. She was a longtime member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and a retiree from General Electric after 37 years of dedicated service. She will be remembered as a woman of faith, a devout Catholic, wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, William Codey; brother, Jimmy Johnston; and sister, Mary Copeland.
Survivors include her sons, Bill (Lori) Codey and Steve (Charity) Codey; brother and sisters, George Carroll, Cynthia (Sam) Royster, and Iris Johnston; grandchildren, Elizabeth Codey, Brandon (Taylor) Codey, Kathleen (Jason) Horn, Brent Brown, Briley Codey, and Brooke Codey; and great grandson, Will Codey.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in celebration of her life will be held 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
