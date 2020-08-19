Neva "Gaye" Guelda



Neva "Gaye" Guelda (nee McCallister) of Louisville passed away peacefully on August 17.



Born on April 16, 1938 to William D. and Freda Tackett McCallister in Charleston, WV, Gaye spoke often of the challenges and beauty of growing up in the mountains of



West Virginia. Gaye was a homemaker and doted on her husband, family and residence. She enjoyed genealogical research, visiting family in Minnesota and West Virginia,



and gardening. Gaye was an avid reader and was rarely seen without a stack of books from the library in her living room. Her sense of humor, quick wit, can-do attitude,



grace and love will be forever remembered.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband of over 56 years, David Guelda, as well as her daughters, Debbie Guelda (Rick Koch) and



Karen Wolff (John), grandchildren (Alexander, William, Elizabeth (Jon), Sarah (Kevin), and Emily),



one great-grandchild, and cousin Helen "Sissy" Smith, with whom she was incredibly close.



Gaye's memory will be honored with a private family visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the non-profit organization of your choice.









