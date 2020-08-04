Patricia Louise ProbusLouisville - 79, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020.She was born on March 31, 1941 to the late Chester and Frances Jones.Patricia managed apartments for over 55 years and retired from PNC bank. She was a long-standing member of the Louisville Rose Society and won many blue ribbons at the Kentucky State Fair.She is preceded in death by her son, Trent Probus.Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Charles Probus; sister-in-law, Mary Cash; many nieces and nephews; and her canine, Bandit.Charlie was at her bedside the last two years taking care of her like no other! He didn't call her by name, it was always Sugar or Honey. One of their secrets for being deeply in love was to make sure once a month they would have date night at a hotel somewhere in Louisville.Her visitation will be held Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens-West. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at Ratterman's.