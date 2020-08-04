1/1
Patricia Louise Probus
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Louise Probus

Louisville - 79, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

She was born on March 31, 1941 to the late Chester and Frances Jones.

Patricia managed apartments for over 55 years and retired from PNC bank. She was a long-standing member of the Louisville Rose Society and won many blue ribbons at the Kentucky State Fair.

She is preceded in death by her son, Trent Probus.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Charles Probus; sister-in-law, Mary Cash; many nieces and nephews; and her canine, Bandit.

Charlie was at her bedside the last two years taking care of her like no other! He didn't call her by name, it was always Sugar or Honey. One of their secrets for being deeply in love was to make sure once a month they would have date night at a hotel somewhere in Louisville.

Her visitation will be held Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens-West. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at Ratterman's.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved