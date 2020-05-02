Paul Bruce "Bo" Davis
Louisville - Paul Bruce "Bo" Davis, age 74, passed peacefully on April 24, 2020, with his brother at his side. He was born July 11, 1945 to the late Paul Mannix Davis and Henrietta "Retta" Jones Davis.
Paul graduated from St. Xavier High School ('63) and Notre Dame University ('67). Paul served in the Army during the Vietnam War (stationed in South Korea), and later was Captain of the Finance Corp at Fort Knox. He was a banking executive for 32 years, until retirement in 2006.
Paul will be remembered for his bright, curious mind and his wicked sense of humor. He encouraged his kids to learn history, think critically, and love unconditionally. He wanted us to leave life's doors open, but turn off the lights. He was an adventurous cook (his chili, his beef tenderloin, his Hot&Sour soup, his Thanksgiving turkey) who never used recipes. He read the encyclopedia for fun, loved sharing unusual movies and interesting books, enjoyed playing golf and watching sports, except baseball. He spent Sunday mornings discussing politics and life with Nita. He watched UofL basketball with Paul. He offered to drive to Canada when Carrie lost her passport. He had a secret handshake with Mannix. He was Frazier to Glenn's Niles. He still "forgot' Doug's name after 26 years. He left no doubt he loved his family. His St.X and The Farm buddies were like brothers. He was not perfect, but he was truly a successful man and we will miss him.
Paul is survived by his adored wife of 45 years, Juanita; his only daughter, Carrie Day Davis (Doug Holbrook); his beloved sons, Paul Ehrbar and Paul Mannix Davis; his brother, Fr Gary Glenn Davis; his grandchildren, Rowan, Aspen, Greyson, and Emily; and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Hannah in 2018.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be announced this Summer. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.