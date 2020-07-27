Thomas A. MearsLouisville - Thomas A. Mears, 91, of Louisville, KY passed away on July 24, 2020.Tom proudly served his country in the US Army and retired from AT&T.He and his wife enjoyed camping and Tom was an avid fisherman and hunter.Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, JoAnn Mears; sons, Jeffrey L. Mears and Stephen T. Mears; and grandson, Justin Layne Mears (Amy); he is also survived by many family members that reside in Tennessee.A service to honor the life of Tom will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at 2 p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Park.