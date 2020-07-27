1/
Thomas A. Mears
Thomas A. Mears

Louisville - Thomas A. Mears, 91, of Louisville, KY passed away on July 24, 2020.

Tom proudly served his country in the US Army and retired from AT&T.

He and his wife enjoyed camping and Tom was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, JoAnn Mears; sons, Jeffrey L. Mears and Stephen T. Mears; and grandson, Justin Layne Mears (Amy); he is also survived by many family members that reside in Tennessee.

A service to honor the life of Tom will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at 2 p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Park.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
JUL
29
Service
02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
