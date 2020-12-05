Thomas Lawrence Detwiler



Croydon - Thomas Lawrence Detwiler, age 74, passed away on November 29 at his home. Tom (known as Larry in PA) was born in Phoenixville, PA to William and Jean Jeffers Detwiler. He is preceded in death by his mother. He was a talented athlete, playing in the Little League World Series and Pennsylvania's 1963 BIG 33, the Super Bowl of High School Football. This led to many college offers- the SEC and Charlie Bradshaw won out. An injury halted the completion of his dream and he moved to EKU graduated and married Cynthia Freeman in 1969. He taught Social Studies in Louisville Public and Jefferson County Schools at Shawnee, Ahrens, and Atherton. After teaching, he headed the Louisville office of Credit Bureau Reports, then a stock broker at Edward Jones in Louisville, KY and Indiana.



He loved playing golf at Wildwood Country Club and had a scratch handicap. He retired to Bucks County, PA. He is survived by his daughter, Shelly Detwiler Ackerman (Matt), grandchildren, Emerson and Matthew Ackerman of Louisville. In southeast Pennsylvania, his father, William Detwiler, sisters Beverly El'Amma, Barbara Lee, Virginia Long, and Patricia Trainer and many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Calvary Cemetery.









