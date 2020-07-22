Wilbert "Will" Julius Block
New Albany - Wilbert "Will" Julius Block, 95, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at home in New Albany, Indiana surrounded by his loving family. Will was born on Easter Sunday, April 12, 1925 at home in the Germantown neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky to the late Estella Renn and John T. Block, Sr. In his youth, Will delivered the morning newspaper in his surrounding neighborhood while attending St. Elizabeth Catholic School, from which he graduated in 1939. Weeks upon graduating from St. Xavier High School in 1943 at the age of 18, he received his 'greetings' from the U.S. Army, where he served under General MacArthur and remained a proud World War II Veteran throughout his life. Upon leaving the service, he began a 42 year career as Pay Master at LG&E where he met the love of his life and future wife of 68 years, Rose (Tinius) Block. Rose and Will married and settled in New Albany, where their family life centered around St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church and instilling in their nine children a deep connection to Catholic values and faith. The family continued to foster this connection through their patronage of Providence High School, which all nine children attended from 1967-1985. In the years leading up to his retirement in 1987, Will led an active life enjoying fishing and outdoor picnics with family, reunions with cousins, golfing, attending sporting events, and participating in church activities. During his three decades of retirement, he continued his life of service as an involved parishioner at St. Mary's and through active membership in the St. Mary's Men's Club, as a Grand Knight in the Cardinal Ritter Council Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion. Additionally, at the time of his passing, he was the oldest living active member of the VFW Post #1693. Along with faith and family, Will's life was filled with many happy memories as a professional bingo caller, a banana tree grower, cheering on his grandchildren as their #1 fan, and of world travels to Alaska, Rome and especially returning to General MacArthur's headquarters in Brisbane, Australia where he was stationed during WWII.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Mary Ann Reed; granddaughter Stacie Block; and siblings John "J.T." Block and Dorothy Bayens. Will's survivors include his wife Rose (Tinius) Block and children, Dan Block (Susie), Patty Geswein (Jim), Susan Block, Nancy Miller (Kevin), Bill Block, David Block (Sandy), Janie Block Spitznagel, and Rosie Block Shannon; 22 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren; and son-in-law Steve Reed.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 and after 9 a.m. Monday at Kraft Funeral Service at 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, IN. Will's Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany, IN with burial to follow in the church cemetery with Full Military Honors. For those unable to attend in person, the mass will be live-streamed on St. Mary of the Annunciation's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stmarysnewalbany
.
While paying your respects in person, the family asks for your support in helping to keep everyone safe and healthy by wearing a face mask and observing social distancing.
Expressions of sympathy in Will's memory may be made to: the Providence High School Endowment Fund in memory of Rose and Will Block or to St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church.
