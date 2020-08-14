William (Lew) Reynolds
Louisville -
William Lewis (Lew) Reynolds III, 81 years old, of Louisville, Ky, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM with a short service to follow on Friday, September 18th at:
Stoess Funeral Home 6534 W State Hwy 22 Crestwood, KY, 40014 502-241-9421
Lew was born on October 12, 1938, the only child to Lillian East Reynolds and William Lewis (Red) Reynolds II, and spent his childhood in Lorain, OH, and is a graduate of Lorain High School and Wittenberg University, Springfield, OH, with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management.
Lew was a successful and well-respected business owner who had a passion for service to his community. His first volunteerism was as an Associate Organizer for The Metro United Way of Louisville, which catapulted him into a lifetime of service. He was a long-standing, elected, official for the Oldham County Board of Education for eighteen years, retirement after serving the last eight of those years as Chairman of the Board; and he was nominated and subsequently served on the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board. He was a proud member of the Board of Directors for The WHAS Crusade for Children, a faithful member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Prospect, KY, and was later commissioned by the Governor of Kentucky the distinguished title of Kentucky Colonel.
One of Lew's favorite achievements was being the proudest owner and handler of the greatest dog that ever existed, Maxi Mae. Together they claimed the highest achievement in the sport of rabbit hunting; the 1973 BHCA (Basset Hound Club of America) 1st Place National Championship, Field Trials, Female Division, and followed that with two regional championships in 1976. He always tried to act annoyed but actually bragged, that as much as he loved Maxi Mae, and she him, that she would forget he ever existed the moment Joy came into her sight. Maxi Mae loved her as much as he did.
Known for his quick wit, no nonsense approach, and his expertise at what his wife Joy lovingly dubbed "holding court", he touched the lives of and was greatly respected by people from all walks of life. He was an incredible provider for his family, a role model and hero to his children, and a man who truly adored his wife of 61 years. He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved granddaughter, Madalyn Elizabeth Reynolds. He is survived by his wife Joy B. Reynolds of Louisville, KY, his children Beth Reynolds Carman, (Larry), of Winston Salem, NC, William Lewis (Bill) Reynolds IV, (Lauren), of Prospect, KY, and daughter Melissa (Missy) Reynolds Kemper of Houston, TX; grandchildren Kristopher Brown, Allison Reynolds, Hilary Girten, Wilson Girten, Henry Kemper, and Charles Kemper; and eight great grandchildren.
Those wishing to honor Lew's commitment to family and community are asked to make donations in lieu of flowers to:
The Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org
condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com