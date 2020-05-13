of Salem, NH; 79
Anna C. (Tridenti) Vallante, 79, of Salem, NH, passed away peacefully at Academy Manor in Andover, MA, on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born in Lawrence, MA, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Anna (Rosmarino) Tridenti.
Raised in Lawrence, Anna attended Lawrence Public School Systems. She was a baker at Annaloro Bakery in Lawrence before she became a homemaker tending to her family's needs first and foremost. She was dedicated to her family and her loved ones, taking care of her mother over the years. She would visit with relatives and spend as much time as possible with her grandchildren. Anna also enjoyed the company of her husband while cooking and baking; he would say she taught him everything he knew about food.
Anna is predeceased by her siblings, Frank Tridenti, Delia DeLuca, PasqualaTridenti, and Robert Tridenti. She is survived by her beloved husband of fifty-one years, John P. Vallante of Salem, NH; daughter, Kim M. Vallante of Salem, NH; son, Robert J. Vallante of Salem, NH; siblings: John Tridenti of Methuen, Anthony Tridenti and his wife, Joyce of Methuen, Paul Tridenti and his wife, Maureen of Methuen, Josephine Comeau of Haverhill, and Nancy Kady and her husband, Bill of Salem, NH; and grandchildren, Aaron Johnson and Tori Ann Vallante, both of Salem, NH. She was also a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. In addition she also leaves many extended family and friends.
Vallante
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private with the family. Burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence. Cataudella Funeral Home in Methuen is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Anna's name to St. Alfio Society, 20 Common Street, Lawrence, MA 01841 or Academy Manor Nursing Home, 89 Morton Street, Andover, MA 01810. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cataudellafh.com.
View the online memorial for Anna C. Vallante
Published in Lowell Sun on May 13, 2020.