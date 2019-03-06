Arthur Joseph Bellerose

Loving Brother, Uncle, and Friend



LOWELL - Arthur Joseph Bellerose, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on March 4, 2019, at his home in Lowell.



Born in Lowell, MA, on November 26, 1952, he was the son of the late Donald and Helene (Mulligan) Bellerose. Following his education, he spent 46 years as a housekeeper at Lowell General Saints Campus, where he retired from in 2015.



Arthur was a kind, giving, and loving man. He cared deeply for his family and friends, and was always willing to lend a hand to those who needed him. Fighting and surviving cancer was one of the many ways Arthur proved how strong he was.



In his free time, Arthur enjoyed watching Boston sports and buying scratch tickets. He also had great pride for being a self-taught guitar player, and in his younger years enjoyed going to concerts.



Arthur is survived by his beloved sister, Linda Bellerose Martin and her husband John of Lowell; many nieces and nephews, including, Melissa Gavin and her husband Michael Turgeon, Melinda Gavin and her husband Michael Sheehan, Donna Bellrose Cloud, and Kelly Bellerose; his great-nieces and nephews, Kayla Montanez Tejada and her husband Ariel, Kilee Turgeon, Dawson Turgeon, Arianna Gavin, and Antonio Mafera, as well as many close friends, including Dee Payheur.



He was the brother of the late James Bellerose and Donald Bellerose. Also he was the Uncle of the late James Bellerose, Jr.



BELLEROSE - Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL on THURSDAY from 4 until 8PM. His Funeral Service will take place on FRIDAY MORNING at 11:30 AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Westlawn II Cemetery. www.faymccabe.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 6, 2019