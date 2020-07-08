1/1
Beverly M. Murphy
of Chelmsford

Mrs. Beverly M. Murphy, 84, of Chelmsford, MA died Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Sawtelle Hospice House in Reading, MA surrounded by her loving family.

She was married to the late Paul W. Murphy who died April 13, 2019.

Born on November 4, 1935, Beverly was the daughter of the late Howard and Alice (Foley) Ambrose. She was a graduate of Winchester High School with the Class of 1953, and Regis College with a Bachelor in Psychology.

She retired from the Chelmsford Public Schools in 1994. Beverly taught at the Harrington and Westlands Schools.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed antiquing, travelling and reading.

Beverly is survived by a daughter, Deborah and her husband, Michael Ruggiero of Westford, MA; two sons, Paul Murphy and his husband, Ben Hescott of Arlington, MA, and Peter Murphy and his wife, Elaine Yutan of Mill Valley, CA; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Zadalis, Emily Ruggiero, and Samantha and Matthew Murphy; and two great grandchildren, Mae and Liam Zadalis, and many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Howard and Richard Ambrose.

Murphy

Public graveside funeral service on Friday July 10th at 11am in Fairview Cemetery, located at Main St. and Tadmuck Rd.. in Westford. Memorials may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040.



View the online memorial for Beverly M. Murphy


Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
